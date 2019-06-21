Grab tickets for Bispham Castaways murder mystery event

Have your say

Bispham CastAways’ annual murder mystery tickets are now on sale.

Brutal Biology by Belladonna Mysteries is directed by Sam Bolton, assisted by Helen Findlay, and is showing on Friday, August 9.

The murder mystery is set on Palmyra Atoll, the most remote island in the world near the equator which has a cursed and sinister past.

The only permanent inhabitants are birds, marine life and the dense Pisonia Forest.

During a tropical storm, the research scientists that are temporarily housed on the Atoll to complete studies are disgusted that a psychic medium and her cameraman have been allowed ashore. Then the arrival of two unexpected and unwanted guests leads to murder.

All tickets are £8.50 and include the play, entry into the whodunnit mystery, fun table quiz and a hot pot supper (vegetarian option available) with apple pie. Bring your own drinks (including alcoholic drinks). for tickets email bispham.castaways@gmail.com or call 07515856264.