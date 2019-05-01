Grab a ticket for Thornton Operatic Society's musical extravaganza

Review: You Can't Stop the Musicals - Thornton Little Theatre

This is no ordinary “Songs from the Shows” from Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society. This production is a showcase for true meaning of Musical Theatre –

Acting Through Song.

From the minute it started, with an unusual inspired opening of “Look Down” from Les Miserables featuring Richard Harrison, the capacity first night audience were taken to visit over 30 musicals from the classic 42 nd Street to one of the newest, Waitress.

This was a slick, modern, quality production devised and directed by Jenny Daniels, expertly choreographed by Elaine Morrison, and musically superbly led by Stewart Hankinson. A formidable team.

It is always so difficult to know whether to single out members of such a talented company both on and off stage, but mention should be made particularly of Alice Deakin and the Dancers in “Mein Herr”, a fabulous routine,

Charlotte Greaves with “She used to be Mine,” a truly outstanding performance which brought the house down, Jack Price and company in “Turn it off,” totally hilarious, and Roger Lloyd Jones with “The Ballad of Farquaad,” comic genius.

The quality of the company singing and harmonies was of an extremely high standard, particularly “Maria” from the Men, and costumes and sound were excellent. Director Jenny Daniels and Keri Hulse ably led the company for the foot tapping hand clapping finale of Glee’s Proud Mary/River Deep and the audience left fully satiated with musical overload.

Try and get a ticket (if you can.)

The production continues on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Call the box office on 01253 887693. Sarah Jane Stone