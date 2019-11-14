Family and diversity at heart of TramShed Theatre Company's festive show

TramShed Theatre Company has announced its Christmas performance with choreography specially written for those taking part.

All Together now is a beautiful journey, reflecting relations, belonging, identity and loss and shows audiences the power of inclusivity.

TramShed director Zac Hackett said: “At TramShed we value everyone’s ideas and creativity, the creation of ‘All Together Now’ would not have been possible without the input of each and every TramShed member.

“We began devising ideas for the show in September, when members decided they wanted to explore ‘family’ as a stimulus for our inclusive Christmas performance.

“We have included musical numbers within the performance which show why diversity is at the very heart of everything we do.

"We have seen so many members grow in confidence throughout the last term and exceed their own expectations. We truly believe that when providing a safe and encouraging environment, which embraces difference and allows each individual to reach their full potential, we can achieve wonderful things. Our hearts and souls have been poured into this magnificent performance and we hope everyone enjoys the show."

All Together Now takes place from December 6-7 at Blackpool Sixth Form Theatre. Tickets for the show can be obtained by calling 07852 498427.