Faith - The George Michael Legacy heads to the Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Friday

The Marine Hall will be filled with the classic sounds of George Michael's legendary music on Friday with a tribute act that brings to life his music.

A stunning celebration remembering one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time, this energetic, vibrant musical journey brings to life 35 years of hits from George’s glittering career.

The show will have audiences dancing in the aisles for one of the biggest party night of the year.

Performing all the hits from Freedom! ‘90 to Club Tropicana, Outside to Careless Whisper, and the beautiful I Knew You Were Waiting, the show is brought to life by a fantastic cast and sensational live band.

Tickets are £25 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01253 887693 or visit our website www.wyretheatres.co.uk

