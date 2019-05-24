‘Fab four’ recreate famous Blackpool Tower snap

A Beatles tribute band bringing the classic rock’n’roll tunes from the 1960s and 70s to the Blackpool stage have recreated one of the resort’s most famous snaps of the band.

The cast of Let It Be followed in the footsteps of the original Fab Four to recreate the well-known shot, taken by The Gazette’s Peter Emmett, of them outside the Blackpool Tower.

The original picture of The Beatles, taken by Peter Emmett in 1964

Emanuele Angeletti (Paul McCartney), Richard Jordan (John Lennon), John Brosnan (George Harrison), and Ben Cullingworth (Ringo Starr) who are currently in the middle of a four-night run at the Winter Gardens, have already posed for remakes of iconic cover pictures, including Abbey Road, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album.

They embarked on a trip around Liverpool, visiting famous Beatles landmarks, before heading to Blackpool.

The original black and white photo of the Beatles outside the Blackpool Tower was taken shortly before they played at the Opera House on August 16 1964.

It was their second appearance at the venue within a month - they had previously performed there on July 26 1964. Also performing were The Kinks, and The High Numbers, who would later go on to be called The Who.

The first act of the Let It Be show, now running at the Winter Gardens, takes audiences through the early days of the band as they embarked on their musical journey and onwards to the heights of global Beatlemania: the historic Royal Variety Performance, Shea Stadium and the unforgettable Sergeant Pepper costumes. Songs include I Want to Hold Your Hand, Day Tripper, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Penny Lane, A Day In The Life, Come Together, Get Back, and The End.

The second act is set a decade after The Beatles went their separate ways, giving fans a glimpse of what could have been had things worked out differently.

The show will also feature solo songs from the band, including Starting Over, Band On The Run, Black Bird, Got My Mind Set On You, My Sweet Lord, Live and Let Die, and Imagine.

Let It Be will perform its last show at the Winter Gardens Opera House tomorrow at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are still available for both shows from £15. People can book tickets online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/let-it-be.