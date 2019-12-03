Expect the unexpected with a Horrible Christmas as production travels in time on a festive adventure like no other

It's promises to be a hair-raising sleigh ride through the passages of time and actress Lydia May Ashton says audiences coming to watch Horrible Histories at Blackpool Opera House are in for a festive feast of fun.

Lydia who hails from Fleetwood joins the cast from Birmingham Stage Company as Elizabeth Cromwell fighting to save the traditions of Christmas from the dastardly Sydney Claus.

Horrible Histories brings a festive twist to the pantomime season at Blackpool Opera House from December 13 for three weeks.

Lydia, who started on stage as a youngster with Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, said: "It's really good fun and a perfect interactive show for all the family - what we keep saying is expect the unexpected. The characters are very lively and I've really enjoyed working with everyone."

The show has been put together by the producers behind the Olivier award nominated Gangsta Granny and the celebrated Horrible Histories stage shows, including Barmy Britain in the West End.

Horrible Christmas opens with the festive period under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s left to one young boy to save the day - but can he save Christmas?

A spokesperson said: "From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, Horrible Histories take you on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.

"Horrible Christmas is full of jokes, songs and hysterical historical facts.

"It’s great entertainment for all the family from ages five to 105."

It will be on at the Opera House from December 13-29.

Horrible Histories is based on the British children’s historical-comedy book series by Terry Deary, first published by Scholastic UK in 1993 and since expanded into a multimedia franchise.

Tickets are available from £15 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.