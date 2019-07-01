Elvis Celebration, Winter Gardens

With a line-up of 25 acts, fans of The King were truly spoilt for choice as the resort once more celebrated all things Elvis,

The Empress Ballroom resounded to hits from the '50s to the '70s with each impersonator stamping their own mark on their interpretation of songs which stand the test of time.

One of the performances at the Elvis Celebration

Next month will mark 42 years since Elvis died - he will have been dead as many years as he lived - so it is astonishing to witness the continuing enjoyment of his music on this kind of scale.

Most performers were probably now born after he died, and yet are able to belt out classics ranging from Polk Salad Annie to In The Ghetto which are by no means easy songs to get right.

Presley aficionados must also study his legendary body moves and on-stage humour to capture the Elvis his followers miss so much.

But let's not get too serious, this three-day festival is all about having fun, and as the title states - celebrating a man who changed the face of popular music and invented rock 'n' roll.

As well as what is happening on stage, the event is a feast for the eyes with many fans dressing up in their own jumpsuits, women in '50s dresses and quiffs in abundance.

And once the performances are over, everyone packs into The Arena for the Elvis Disco, a great way to finish before we all leave the building,