Ed Sheeran designs Blue Peter's first ever music badge

Ed Sheeran has said he hopes to inspire more children to get into music after designing the first ever music badge for Blue Peter.

The singer-songwriter's design is a spin on the classic style, set in the shape of a shield and with the Blue Peter ship in the centre but against a multi-coloured background and alongside a set of piano keys, a microphone and music notes.

Ed Sheeran

Young fans hoping to win the accolade will need to tell Blue Peter how they enjoy making music, whether that is trying a new instrument or being part of a musical performance.

They must also become a musical detective by asking a parent, grandparent or teacher about their musical memories to find out how music has inspired them, as well as tell the CBBC programme their top three songs of all time and their reasons why.

Sheeran, who last year received a gold badge, said: "I've always loved Blue Peter and even got the chance to present the show a while back, so I'm made up that I got to design their first ever badge for BBC Music Day.

"Music was really important to me growing up and I hope this badge will inspire more kids to get into it."

The badge will be launched by the programme on Thursday September 26 to coincide with BBC Music Day.

The special episode will include an appearance from Blue Peter gold badge holder Sir Paul McCartney, who will discuss his own musical memories and how his songwriting skills have improved over the years.

The programme is being guest-edited by BBC Radio 1's Maya Jama, who will share her sounds of the summer with an online vote in which the audience can select their favourite tracks.

The special Blue Peter episode is one of many ways BBC Music Day, now in its fifth year, is being celebrated by the broadcaster.

The theme for this year's BBC Music Day is music and wellbeing, with more than 2,000 events taking place across the UK to celebrate the power of music to change lives.

They include the event's ambassador Craig David taking part in a surprise pop-up performance in a secret location, Professor Green joining BBC Breakfast as a weather presenter and a Lewis Capaldi Live programme on Radio 1, a showcase of the Scottish singer-songwriter's performance with the Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

There will also be a special edition of Pointless Celebrities on Saturday on BBC One, with former and current BBC Music Day ambassadors - including Will Young and Shaun Ryder - taking on the quiz show.

The BBC Music Day edition of Blue Peter will air on CBBC on Thursday at 5.30pm.