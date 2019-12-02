Dua Lipa tour 2020: tickets, presale details and Manchester date for Future Nostalgia tour

Dance-pop upstart Dua Lipa has announced the first chunk of dates from her upcoming tour, including concerts in the UK and Ireland.

Spring 2020 will see the 24-year old take her brand of chart topping dances smashes across Europe, as part of the Future Nostalgia tour.

(Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The tour will showcase Lipa's forthcoming second studio album of the same name, and kicks off with two nights at London's O2 Arena on 26 and 27 May.

Lipa will then be calling into Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham among others, though it's her nearby Manchester date that has us most excited.

She'll be performing at Manchester Arena 1 June, a concert that's sure to be a must attend for any pop fan.

Speaking about the new album, Lipa told NME that Future Nostalgia sees her breaking out of her comfort zone and challenging herself.

Lipa said she wanted to "make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

"I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few."

What might Lipa play?

With the shows some months away, it's not yet known what Dua Lipa will play on her upcoming tour, though you can safely assume each night's performance will be jam-packed with her biggest hits, as well as tracks from the songwriter's forthcoming album.

Tracks like 'New Rules', 'IDGAF' and 'Be the One' are sure to get an airing, but what else can fans expect to hear come 2020?

According to setlist.fm, Dua Lipa's "average" setlist looks like this:

Blow Your Mind (Mwah)

Dreams / No Lie

My Love

Lost in Your Light

Garden

Be the One

Thinking 'Bout You

Hotter Than Hell

Genesis

Scared to Be Lonely

No Goodbyes

IDGAF

Begging

Encore:

New Rules

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the Future Nostalgia tour are available through Ticketmaster.

They will go on sale at 9am on Friday 6 December.

When will the new album be out?

Lipa's new record is expected to be released in 2020, although no exact date has been given yet.

'Don't Start Now' was released as the lead single from the album in October, and gives us a hint of what Future Nostalgia might sound like.

“Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to have a lot more of a live element," Lipa told NME, "but mixed together with modern electronic production.

“My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record.

“What I love about that record is that it’s a pop record but it’s so eclectic,” she told Vogue. “I experimented with so many different sounds. My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that.

“It would probably be risky if I wasn’t risky with the next record.," she told The Face. "I don’t think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your perspective and try some­thing new.”