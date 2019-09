There were two exhibitions in the resort. The first at 111 Central Drive, which ran for 11 years from 1874 to 1985. We've searched our archives to have a look at Blackpool's association with Doctor Who over the years.

10 Giant Spiders stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Tom Baker with Elizabeth Sladen and Ian Marter (all wearing junior reporter badges) meet some of the Gazette prize winning Junior Reporters jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Colin Baker opens the Space Invader ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach other Buy a Photo

Doctor Who Exhibition, Blackpool '1974 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more