Diversity, Kira Kosarin and Professor Green perform at Slimefest UK in Blackpool to kick off half term fun at Pleasure Beach

Blackpool has been basking in sunshine but at Blackpool Pleasure Beach young thrill-seekers were showered in slime as Nickelodeon's Slimefest returned bringing a star line up and some gooey fun to the half term.

The sell-out three day event saw thousands of youngsters descend on the theme park Arena to see their favourite performers from Professor Green, Raye, Diversity to mega USA children's TV star Kira Kosarin and X Factor Celebrity duo Max and Harvey.

The event also welcomed a host of TV stars to enjoy proceedings with their families including Blackpool born Lucy Fallon and co-stars Alan Halsall, Samia Longchambon and Ellie Leach.

Model and former Celebrity Big Brother star Danielle Lloyd also graced the orange carpet in attendance with her sons Archie, nine, Harry, eight and five-year-old George.

Lucy said: "It is my first Slimefest - I'm bringing my family with me, it's going to be fun."

Jordan and Perri of Diversity fame were once again hosts of the show, turning up the ante with a remarkable opening alongside fellow Diversity members, while giving the crowds an extra slimey welcome.

Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon at Slimefest Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena'Pics dave nelson for Nickelodeon

Jordan said: "We adore Blackpool, we were here for switch-on, then with the tour and we love doing Slimfest, we're here for three days. One day we might get here and actually see a bit more of Blackpool but this is great fun and that's why we do it."

Professor Green, headlined the fun-filled family event on Saturday with Raye on Sunday, other performers included Jess Folley, RoadTrip and New Hope Club.

Scouting for Girls appear for the final two shows.

Kira Kosarin performs at Slimefest Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Danielle Lloyd at Slimefest'Pics dave nelson for Nickelodeon

Kira Kosarin performs with Diversity at Slimefest'Dave nelson for Nickelodeon

Roadtrip at Slimefest Blackpool'dave nelson for Nickelodeon

Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall at Slimefest'dave nelson for Nickelodeon