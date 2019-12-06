Dirty Dancing set to dazzle Blackpool audiences with a summer stint at the Grand Theatre in 2020

'Heart pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensational dancing' Blackpool audiences are set to be wowed as a dazzlingly renewed version of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage is set to arrive in Blackpool in 2020.

Producer Karl Sydow has announced a special summer run of the show will perform at Blackpool’s iconic Grand Theatre for the summer before heading out on further UK and European dates.

Ruth Eastwood, Grand Theatre chief executive said: "We are incredibly excited to announce our Summer 2020 show.

"A show exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensational dancing which has been seen by millions across the globe - we just can’t wait to open."

The show opens in Blackpool on August 4 until 29.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, returns to the stage, following two blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

Simone Covele (Penny) Michael O'Reilly (Johnny) inDirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage pictures: Alastair Muir

The story begins in the summer of 1963, and 17 year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

Her life is changed forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history.

The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over two million people during a five year run.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage

Tue 4 – Sat 29 August

Blackpool Grand Theatre

Box Office: 01253 290 190 | www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk