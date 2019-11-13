Deacon Blue are coming to Blackpool on their new Cities of Love UK Tour 2020

Deacon Blue have announced a tour ahead of the release of their new album City of Love and are promising fans a gig of new and old hits when they arrive in Blackpool in December 2020.

Scottish punk rock stars of the 80s, Deacon Blue wowed a generation and topped the charts with hits like Real Gone Kid and two number one albums.

And the new year fastly approaching is set to be a big year for the Glasgow band with a Cities of Love tour of the UK and Europe. They will be touring the UK in November and December 2020 - arriving at the Opera House, Winter Gardens on December 1

The album, which will be released on March 6 2020 sees the multi-million selling band deliver 11 brilliant new tracks tethered by a singular belief - that eve in the corners of a town or a life where no lights falls, hope can prevail.

The line-up of the band consists of vocalists Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard player James Prime and drummer Dougie Vipond.

Ricky Ross said: "We're so looking forward to you hearing City of Love and getting out on the road, playing new songs and old songs too.

"Every time we tour now it feels like a celebration because our fans are still there and it's a delight for us. We're planning to make this the best one yet.”

The band's last three albums returned the band to the Top 20 of the UK album charts, the most recent posting at number 12, giving them their highest charting album in 23 years.

They boast an impressive seven million in album sales, two number one albums and fourteen hit singles.

Long praised for their live performances the new tour will see the band visit more cities in the UK and Ireland than ever before, including seven arena shows and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Tickets are on sale now visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

www.deaconblue.com

