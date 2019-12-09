Crowded House reunion tour 2020: tickets, presale details and date for the Manchester concert

For the first time in over a decade, iconic Aussie rockers Crowded House will be touring Europe with a reunion show in 2020.

Neil Finn has recruited his sons to carry on the Crowded House legacy. Picture: Mark Metcalfe (Getty Images)

With an arsenal packed full of hit songs like “Don't Dream it's Over” and “Fall at your Feet”, the band's 2020 tour is sure to be one of the hottest tickets in town. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Did Crowded House get back together?

The band's first incarnation lasted from 1985 to 1995, and they produced four studio albums: Crowded House, Temple of Low Men, Woodface and Together Alone. They performed their final show at the Sydney Opera House in 1996 in front of 150,000 people.

In 2005, following the tragic death of drummer Paul Hester, Neil and Nick reformed Crowded House to put some more good history, as they described it, into the story of the band.

The band have made it clear in recent years that they still know how to wow a crowd. Picture: Brendon Thorne (Getty Images)

Drafting in new drummer Matt Sherrod and with long time touring member Mark Hart, they released the album Time On Earth to critical acclaim and toured the world.

Another album, Intriguer, was recorded in 2009 and Crowded House was inducted into the Aria Hall of Fame in 2016, at the same time reprising its Farewell shows at the Sydney Opera House with three nights of performances.

In 2020, founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour will continue the band's legacy with the help of Finn's sons Liam and Elroy, and Mitchell Froom.

Neil Finn has just come off a hugely successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, and the band are primed to hit some of Europe's biggest venues as they travel all over the continent.

When is the tour?

The European tour will run from 16 June until 10 July, beginning in Cardiff and ending in Barcelona.

All told, it will see them playing in 13 cities across the continent.

When is the Manchester show?

The band will be playing in Manchester at the Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 2 July.

They will also be appearing throughout the UK and Ireland, with dates set for Birmingham, London, Manchester, Cork and Dublin.

The full list of UK gigs is as follows:

- 16 Jun – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

- 17 Jun – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

- 18 Jun – Arena Birmingham

- 2 Jul – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

- 4 Jul – Roundhouse, London

- 5 Jul – Roundhouse, London

What songs will they play?

During their European tour in 2020, the band is likely to play songs from their eponymous debut album Crowded House, with hits like Don't Dream It's Over - one of the most covered songs of the last 20 years - and Something so Strong.

Other famous tracks you're likely to hear are Fall at your Feet, Four Seasons in One Day, and Weather With You from the band's 1991 album Woodface, and Better Be Home Soon from the 1988 record Temple of Low Men.

In addition to touring, the band also recently noted that they are spending time in the studio with new music on the horizon - so there may be some new material performed on the tour as well.



How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 13 December and are available from Ticketmaster.

O2 Priority customers can get in ahead of the crowds, with access to tickets from 9am on Wednesday 11 December, while Live Nation's presale begins on Thursday 12 December at 9am.