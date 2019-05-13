Concert to celebrate diversity and aid Blackpool's hospice

Fylde coast performers will be hitting the stage to entertain and support charity.

A concert to celebrate diversity will be held at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on June 9 at 2pm and to raise money for Trinity Hospice.

Alistair McKenzie who is musical director for the concert

Among the performers at Make Our Own Kind of Music, will be Thornton’s Great Arley School for children with learning difficulties, Blackpool Signing Choir, Park Community Academy Brass Band and the four Harmony and Health singing groups.

There will also be a dance demonstration from a group of Syrian Refugees – now resettled in Fleetwood, plus Classic Sound, the MacKenzie Singers, and Hambleton Primary School Choir

The musical director for the night is Alistair MacKenzie, organist at St Annes Parish Church, music teacher at Heyhouses CE School, and is musical director of Fylde coast choirs.

Father Geoff Bottoms, Trinity Hospice’s chaplain for 11 years, will host the event. He said: “I’m so delighted to host this event in which so many people of all ages and abilities are coming together to sing their hearts out for Trinity Hospice.

This is a wonderful initiative on many fronts and deserves wide support as it is such an inclusive event for a really worthwhile cause.Many taking part face different challenges in their own lives yet here they are giving something back.”

Tickets £5 from the Marine Hall 01253 887693.