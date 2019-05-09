Clubland Live at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a sell out success

Have your say

A wave of top acts crashed into the resort for the The Clubland Live Weekender event at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena for a sell- out party.

The dance festival event, one of the biggest on the Clubland calendar had a line-up including Cascada and Eurodance quartet Venga Boys responsible for chart bothering singles We Like to Party, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! and We’re Going to Ibiza.”

Clubland Live presenter Ryan Swain hosted the weekend event, welcoming more than 8,000-party goers and said it was one of the biggest yet with some ‘electrifying’ performances.

Headliner Cascada had the crowds bouncing with her number one hit “Evacuate The Dancefloor” and “Every time We Touch.”

Other acts for the two-day event included ‘Pretty Green Eyes’ producer Chris Henry from Ultrabeat, Love Inc who sang 'You’re Superstar', Flip n Fill, N-Trance, Lasgo, Micky Modelle, Kelly Llorrena, and Friday Night Posse.

Top MCs Cover and Keyes also ensured to hype up the masses.

Venga Boys performing in Blackpool

Swain was on hand to interview the acts behind the scenes and the Blackpool event will feature on Clubland channels in the coming weeks. He added the show was ‘fantastic.’

As well as the big names, the event also offers a platform to the UK’s top emerging DJ’s and producers.

Rising star DJ Ben Nicky made his Clubland debut in Blackpool.

He recently played Tomorrowland Festival and Creamfields and also won Ibiza’s DJ of the year award in 2018.

Clubland TV presenter Ryan Swain and Cascada at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The performances and videos will be available to watch on Clubland TV.