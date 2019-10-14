Cliff Richard UK tour: Tour dates, tickets and everything else you need to know

Have your say

Sir Cliff Richard is to embark on a nationwide tour, including stops in Blackpool and Manchester to coincide with his 80th birthday next year.

The veteran entertainer will celebrate the milestone in October next year, with his first tour date taking place a month earlier.

Sir Cliff will kick off The Great 80 Tour at the Gateshead Sage in September, before performing in Blackpool and Manchester.

The pop legend will cap off the tour with two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 12 and 13.

He is one of the most successful musicians ever, having sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

The singer launched his career in the 1950s with his backing group The Shadows and has been a fixture of the charts ever since, becoming the only singer to have a number one single in the UK in five consecutive decades.

Sir Cliff has reportedly moved to the US amid the fallout from the legal action he took against the BBC.

The pop star has previously told how the trauma of BBC coverage of the police search of his home, following a claim of historical sexual assault, left him emotionally drained.

Sir Cliff was not arrested and did not face charges.

Where and when will Cliff Richard be performing on his UK tour?

GATESHEAD SAGE

Wed 23 Sept 2020

GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Fri 25 Sept 2020

BLACKPOOL Opera House

Sun 27 Sept 2020

BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Tue 29 Sept 2020

NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Fri 2 Oct 2020

SHEFFIELD City Hall

Sun 4 Oct 2020

MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Tues 6 Oct 2020

BOURNEMOUTH BIC Windsor Hall

Thur 8 Oct 2020

BRIGHTON Centre

Sat 10 Oct 2020

LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Mon 12 Oct 2020

LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Tues 13 Oct 2020

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets will be available for online fan club members from 9am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with tickets going on general sale 9am on Friday, October 25, 2019.