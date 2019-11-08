Children's choir joins Fleetwood and District Choral Society for special 50th anniversary concert

To mark its 50th anniversary Fleetwood and District Choral Society are staging a special concert next week.

And the Last Night of the Proms event will see young choirists from Fleetwood and District Choir join in.

The first half will consist of Belshazzar’s I and the second half will feature popular classics like Zadoc the Priest and Last Night of the Proms favourites.

The society’s Margaret Young, who is head of music at Rossall School has formed the youth choir and has worked with the young members through a series of workshops since April this year.

Spokesperson Kate Condron said: “This has been set up to give children from Fleetwood and the surrounding areas the experience of singing with a larger choir with a diverse range of music.”

With Rossall School Chapel Choir, the youngsters will contribute to the celebration concert with the adult choir.

Margaret Young will conduct with the Sinfonia North West Orchestra, led by Janet Hitchen. Soloists are Jane Wilkinson Soprano and Stuart Orme Baritone. Tickets are £10 obtainable from Marine Hall.