Catch the Addams Family Musical Comedy for spooky laughter on stage at Lowther Pavilion

They'll be creepy, kooky and mysteriously spooky when AKS bring the Addams family to life this week.

They are staging the hilariously brilliant The Addams Family Musical Comedy this week with opening night this Thursday, January 23.

AKS are performing The Addams Family Musical Comedy

Everyone’s favourite family are back but gone is sulky teenage Wednesday Addams.

The ultimate princess of darkness has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family!

Everything will change for the notorious family.

To promote their production, the cast filmed a promotional video. Director of Performing Arts, Michael Waterhouse chose Lancashire’s finest Georgian House - Lytham Hall to set the scene. Oozing with history and the bonus of tales of many a spooky sighting The Grade I listed building made for the perfect backdrop. Some members of the cast believed they even saw a spiritual presence on set, in the form of a lamp shade moving of its own accord.

The Team at Lytham Hall gave great insight into the buildings history and gave access to the perfect spots for photos. From the Playroom for Pugsley, the Artefacts room for Grandma and the Grand Georgian Hall for the dinner party frame, the scope was endless.

Runs until Saturday at Lowther Pavilion, 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £16 http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk