Budgie lovers and their feathered friends set to flock to Blackpool twice this year

A third annual gathering of budgie lovers and their feathered friends is set to return to Blackpool in March – and then again in September.

The first event will be held at The Gynn Pub, off Gynn Square, from 10am on Sunday, March 15, with people invited to attend and become a member for 50p per cage.

Event organiser Steve Walker with some of his birds in 2018 (Picture: Rob Lock for JPIMedia)

Organiser Steven Walker said: “This time there should be more than 100 people. We had 40 or 50 last time and it will have doubled. It’s surprising how word of mouth gets around.”

The Crest Budgerigar Gathering now has members from around the world, and Steven said the club has “really taken off”.