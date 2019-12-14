Brioni set to join National Youth Orchestra for their winter tour

A young musical maestro who wowed the Royals after a guest performance at Buckingham Palace has been selected to join the prestigious National Youth Orchestra for their Winter tour.

Brioni Crowe, 16, a flautist, who joined the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester when she was only 10, will leave home on Boxing Day, December 26 to play on tour with the renowned orchestra at various UK venues.

The Kirkham Grammar School Sixth Form student, who will play first flute, is one of only 164 musicians across the entire country selected to play as part of the national team, hailed as one of the world’s greatest orchestras of teenagers.

Brioni’s mum Rebecca said the chance for Brioni to perform amongst such talented young musicians was a ‘huge honour.’

She said: “We are very thankful to the NYO who have given Brioni this opportunity and thrilled she has become part of it.

“It means a lot to us that people support and believe in her, giving her talent a chance.”

Kirkham Grammar pupil Brioni Crowe has been accepted as first Flute player with the National Youth Orchestra and will be going on a two-week tour on Boxing Day

As well as her A-Level studies, Brioni is still studying with the RNCM every Saturday and also plays with Manchester’s Halle Orchestra.

Rebecca says she is inspired to one day play as a principal with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

She added: “We are so proud of what she has achieved but also for the hard work and self-discipline she has. It’s been quite a year for her. The chance to play at Buckingham Palace came right in the middle of her GCSE week but she was determined she would still do it.

“She was invited to play a private event hosted by the Duchess of Kent after she saw her play at The Lansdowne Club in London and it was just a fantastic day, it went very well.”

Brioni will be performing across the country at Warwick Arts Centre, Symphony Hall, Barbican, Royal Concert Hall Nottingham and the Southbank Centre.