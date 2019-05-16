Brighouse and Raistrick Band head to Fleetwood for Marine Hall date

The Brighouse and Rastrick Band come to the Marine Hall on Saturday.

The recently-crowned 2019 Yorkshire Champions, Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band are looking forward to performing in Fleetwood.

The band shot to fame in 1977 following their music hit 'The Floral Dance' reaching number two in the Top of the Pops chart. B&R now perform in over 30 concerts a year and have been entertaining sell-out audiences across the world, achieving a current ranking as the best brass band in England, having also been named National, British Open, European and World Champion Band throughout over 140 years of history.

After recent trips to Denmark and Belgium and a forthcoming trip to compete in the European Championships in Switzerland, the Band are excited to share with Fleetwood their newest programme, featuring a wide variety of exciting, well-known numbers and world class soloists.

The programme will feature music from Bach, Rossini, Tchaikovsky and John Williams and will be a concert not to be missed. The band are excited to play on the Fylde coast for the first time in over a decade and hope to make the Marine Hall an annual event on their busy calendar of events.

Ryan Watkins, the solo trombone player of the band comments: “All of us at Brighouse & Rastrick are excited to be delivering our programme to a new audience in Fleetwood. With a wide range of content from classical, movies and original brass band works, including a George Gershwin jazz set, there will certainly be something to please everyone’s taste. Currently ranked number one in England, this is certainly not a concert you will want to miss!”

Tickets are £14 and selling fast. They are available from the Marine Hall Box Office 01253 887693 or by visiting our websitewww.wyretheatres.co.uk