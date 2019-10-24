Blackpool's Lightpool 'Carnival Magic' event to move into the Tower due to bad weather

The Lightpool 'Carnival Magic' coming to Blackpool tomorrow has been moved inside the Tower due to weather conditions.

The event will remain free but is on a first come first served basis. Tonight’s Carnival of Lights and Saturday’s performance of Pyronix will continue to take place as normal.

Carnival Magic is described as a 20-piece carnival band which will 'spring to life and fill the stage with beautiful dancers in giant illuminated dresses, accompanied by red-hot carnival drummers and illuminated puppets Padmini and Shivaji', the show's Bollywood Prince and Princess.

A spokesman for Visit Blackpool said: "Please note that due to weather conditions, we are moving the Carnival Magic event on Friday, October 25 indoors to the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom. This free event is on a first come first served basis and doors, via the Promenade entrance, will open for 6.45pm for the 7-8pm performances."