Blackpool's Emmerdale star Joe Warren Plant up for British Soap Award

A young Fylde coast TV star who appears as Jacob Gallagher in ITV soap Emmerdale will find out tonight if he will be named best young actor at the British Soap Awards 2019.

Former Baines High School pupil Joe Warren Plant is on the shortlist for the prestigious award, voted for by the public.

Joe Warren Plant is up for a British Soap Award

READ MORE: S Club, Booty Luv, Big Brovaz and 911 are coming to Mecca Bingo in Blackpool

The 16-year-old has been a familiar face on the set at Emmerdale, having played the role of Jacob for the past six years, and has most recently starred as part of a grooming storyline involving a relationship with his schoolteacher and step-dad’s partner Maya.

Joe trained at the Blackpool-based Scream Theatre School from the age of four and was scouted by its sister company Scream Management, who landed him the role of Jacob when he was 10.

Joe said: "Having worked on Emmerdale for a number of years, it’s been amazing to be involved with such an in-depth story, something to really test my acting skills.

"I can’t believe I’ve been shortlisted for the Soap Awards and in such a brilliant category - a dream come true."

Jess Bell, head of talent at Scream Management said: "We are delighted Joe has been shortlisted for the British Soap Awards for best young actor.

"He has worked so hard and it has been amazing to watch Joe grow with the show, he has done so well in this horrifying storyline.”

The awards ceremony takes place tonight at The Lowry in Salford. It will be shown live on ITV from 8pm.

Another Scream star who went on to hit the big time Jenna Coleman, also from Blackpool, who appeared in Dr Who before landing the role of Queen Victoria in the hit ITV series Victoria.

Scream Theatre School in Blackpool trains young performers aged two to 18 and is currently running a series of free open days. Visit www.screamtheatreschools.com for details.