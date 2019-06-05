Pride

Blackpool Pride 2019: 7 of the main performers at the Tower Festival Headland event

Blackpool Pride 2019 will take place from 8 to 9 June, with this year’s Pride set to be bigger than ever before. There will be a variety of exciting performances at the Tower Festival Headland on Saturday (8 June).

These are seven of the main performers at the Tower Festival Headland event. For more information visit

Former Steps singer Claire Richards is the main headline act at Pride 2019. She will sing a multitude of well-known songs at the Tower Festival Headline venue.

1. Claire Richards

Chesney Hawkes will be singing the official Blackpool Pride 2019 song, his renowned The One and Only track, which topped the UK Singles Chart and reached the Top 10 in the United States.

2. Chesney Hawkes

Cece Peniston will be heading over from the United States, performing her popular dance anthem, Finally.

3. CeCe Peniston

Sybil Lynch, known simply as Sybil, is an American R&B and pop singersongwriter. She will be performing at Blackpool Pride 2019.

4. Sybil

