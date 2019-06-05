Blackpool Pride 2019: 7 of the main performers at the Tower Festival Headland event
Blackpool Pride 2019 will take place from 8 to 9 June, with this year’s Pride set to be bigger than ever before. There will be a variety of exciting performances at the Tower Festival Headland on Saturday (8 June).
These are seven of the main performers at the Tower Festival Headland event. For more information visit
1. Claire Richards
Former Steps singer Claire Richards is the main headline act at Pride 2019. She will sing a multitude of well-known songs at the Tower Festival Headline venue.