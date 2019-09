The drive-in cinema will run from Sunday, October 27, to Thursday, October 31, and screen six different Halloween classics. Creepy characters will join the screenings and surprise guests when they least expect it. For more information, visit the Pleasure Beach website here.

1. Candyman (15) Sunday 27thOctober at 8:30pm

2. The Conjuring (15) Monday 28thOctober at 8:30pm

3. Saw (18) Tuesday 29thOctober at 8:30pm

4. Hocus Pocus (PG) Wednesday 30thOctober at 6.45pm

