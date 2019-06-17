Blackpool pair top German music chart with single 'Find My Own Way Out'

By day, a graphic assistant at a Blackpool college. By night, a chart-topping musician adored by his fans.

That’s the life of 22-year-old Kyle Wilson, a graphic design assistant at Blackpool Sixth – and member of the band Auger.

Kieran Thornton, left, and Kyle Wilson. Below: Performing in Eindhoven (Picture: Patrice Hoerner)

He and his bandmate Kieran Thornton, 23, both from Blackpool, have landed the number one slot on the German alternative chart with their single Find My Own Way Out.

To do that, they’ve knocked well established alt-rock bands such as Rammstein, Editors and Combichrist off the top.

“We’re influenced by bands like Nine Inch Nails, Rammstein, and Depeche Mode,” Kyle said.

“We’ve a definite industrial sound like Marilyn Manson and are inspired by a lot of 1980s New Romanticism sounds such as Tears for Fears, Japan and Peter Murphy.

“It’s more of a dark rock and electronic metal in genre. It was overwhelming to discover we’ve taken the number one spot, especially with such well-established alternative acts in the top 10 this week.

“We are absolutely ecstatic with the support received from fans and DJs across Europe who have got us to this number one slot.”

Kyle was a student at Blackpool Sixth from 2013 to 2015, studying creative media production, music technology and English language.

Kyle is the band’s lead singer and keyboard player, with Kieran playing the electric guitar. The duo’s success in Europe has seen them perform in Malta, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and as far afield as Finland, with several tour dates coming up.

Auger’s new album, From Now On I, will be released in the UK next Friday, June 21.