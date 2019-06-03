Blackpool man appears on 'Judge Romesh' comedy show fed up with 'Superhero' friend's crime-fighting

A Blackpool man fed up with his friend’s daring crime-fighting escapades decided airs his grievances –on the television.

Jason Redshaw, 47, of Dickson Road, appeared on comedy show ‘Judge Romesh’ in a bid to get host Romesh Ranganathan to convince his friend to stop patrolling the streets at night while dressed as a superhero.

Jason Redshaw, right, argued it was not safe for his friend to patrol the streets dressed as a superhero

‘Knight Warrior’ – AKA Roger Hayhurst, 25, from Salford – also appeared on the show, which aired on Dave last week, to fight his corner.

Jason, who owns a fancy dress shop, said: “Knight Warrior goes out at night in his superhero costume and patrols the streets to keep the peace.

“In Blackpool we’re used to this because you see hens and stags all the time and we’re not fazed by it, but Liverpool and Manchester are not as fancy-dress as us and he stands out.

Roger is only eight stone and has no formal training. I jokingly say you could blow him over, and if he was approached by a gang I dread to think.”

But despite Jason’s concerns, Judge Romesh was convinced to rule against him thanks to a clever argument from his co-host and fellow comedian Jessica Knappet.

Jason said: “She turned around and said who is he to criticise anybody who dresses up in a costume and tries to sort out crimes when he’s there in a judge’s robes doing the same

thing.”

And he eventually agreed to see things from Roger’s point of view.

“At the end of the day, it is kind of funny,” he said. “He runs around in his blue and black costume and it does make people laugh, and he has stopped crimes

before.”