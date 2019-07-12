Blackpool Livewire 2019: here's how to get a ticket refund for the cancelled shows

This is how to get a refund for tickets to the cancelled Blackpool Livewire 2019.

Organisers of the event took to Twitter this morning to tell disappointed ticket holders that "investor issues" had forced them to cancel.

Lauryn Hill was scheduled to headline the festival.

"Due to funding we have had no option but to cancel the event".

They apologised to ticket holders, but many of them will be anxious to find out how to get a refund.

So here is how to get your money back:

Ticketmaster, the website Livewire was using to sell tickets, says that "as soon as the venue or promoter tells us that an event's been cancelled... we'll try to contact you via text and by sending an email".

So make sure that Ticketmaster have your up-to-date email and phone number so that they can contact you.

Ticketmaster say they will automatically refund ticket holders for cancelled shows, but they say the do not refund the order processing fee.

If you have any concerns, you can contact Ticketmaster here.