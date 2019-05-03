Blackpool Illuminations switch on: Busted to perform on the Blackpool Tower Headland in the year 2019

Get ready to register for those 20,000 free wristbands for Blackpool's dazzling Illuminations Switch-On concert as British band Busted today added the Fylde Coast to their list of summer dates. this year's event be a night of nostalgia as one of the UK’s best-loved bands Busted were announced this morning to play Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland.

James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson, who reformed in 2015, will play the Blackpool Tower Headland on Friday August 30 for the 'most spectacular free event of the year' treating fans to a night of nostalgia and new tracks from their album 'Halfway There.'

It has been revealed Busted, who enjoyed whirlwind success with four UK number-one singles and two Brit awards, will be joined on the bill by drum and bass DJ and record production duo Sigma and multi-talented singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, who has enjoyed roaring success with her second album 'The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change'

The celebrity set to pull the switch for the main event is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Also performing once again Britain’s top dance group, Diversity, and Club MTV DJs R3wire & Varski

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome one of the great names in British pop to the Switch-On stage.

“With so much talent already confirmed, it promises to be another night to remember.”

Scottish musician Nina Nesbitt, who is just about to embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand, added: “I can’t wait to play the Illuminations Switch-On concert this summer!

"I went to Blackpool as a kid, so I’m excited to return!”

Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie of Sigma topped the UK singles chart with Nobody To Love, followed with Changing, featuring Paloma Faith.

They will take to the stage after the big Switch-On moment for a finale under the Lights.

As last year, the Switch-On event will be free for lucky winners of the 20,000 wristbands that will give entry to the Tower Festival Headland arena.

Allocation is restricted to four per household. The ballot closes at midday on Monday July 29. To register, go to: www.visitblackpool.com/switchon