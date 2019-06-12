Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2019: here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night

Have your say

What we know so far about the line up, tickets, venues, and dates for the 2019 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On.

As the town welcomes visitors from a round the country this summer, here's a look ahead at the next big date in every Sandgrown 'un's diary.

Busted

The celebrity to pull the big switch is yet to be announced, but chart-topping acts like Sigma and Busted have been confirmed.

The event is free to all ages, but some Golden Circle tickets (closest to the stage) have already sold out.

So here is everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss out.

Sigma

When and where is it?

The Illuminations are scheduled for Friday, August 30.

Ticket holders will be able to watch the concert at the Blackpool Tower Headland.

What time will it start and end?

Diversity

Organisers say the start time is 4pm, and that it will end around 10:30pm.

But they advise that attendees should arrive by no later than 7pm to avoid being refused entry.

Who is performing?

Fan favourite Busted will perform their biggest songs, like "What I go to school for", "Crashed the Wedding", and "Year 3000", for the crowds on the night.

Nina Nesbitt

For the fourth year running BGT stars Diversity will play a starring role in the event, where they will perform a bespoke set.

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, who is enjoying roaring success with her second album 'The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change', will appear on the Headland stage.

DJs R3wire and Varski will also return to perform new sets.

And musical double act Sigma, aka Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie - who reached number one in the charts with "Nobody to Love" and "Changing" (featuring Paloma Faith) - will take to the stage after the switch on for a finale under the lights.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets to the Golden Circle and VIP tickets can be bought online at the event website here.

Golden Circle tickets cost £11.25 (including the booking fee).

VIP tickets cost £73 for adults and £37.50 for under 16s (including the booking fee).

What is included in a VIP ticket?

VIP ticket holders will be granted access to the Marquee and given a free Welcome Drink.

In the arena, they will be provided with a Picnic Bag and Notarianni Ice-Cream

The will also be allowed to attend the Illuminations' After Party.

What restrictions are there?

Organisers say that no backpacks, large bags, holdalls or suitcases will be admitted into the venue.

Ticket holders will be refused entry if they attempt to enter with one of those items.

All remaining bags will be searched.

People with medical requirements or accessibility issues are encouraged to contact the organisers ahead of the event to make sure they can gain entry without difficulty.

Anybody under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 or over - and proof of age may be required.

No food or drink is permitted to be taken into the event.

No animals will be permitted, other than assistance dogs.