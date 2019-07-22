Blackpool Grand Theatre: Don't miss the 125th anniversary keepsake supplement in The Gazette

It’s a very special day on Tuesday July 23 as Blackpool’s Grand Theatre celebrates its 125th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the theatre is delighted to partner with Blackpool Gazette on a 125th Anniversary publication.

Highlighting the theatre’s achievements and heritage this limited publication is a beautiful keepsake.

Andrew Howard, Grand Theatre Marketing Manager said: “Working on this very special publication with the Blackpool Gazette and historian Barry Band who helped produce some of the stories, has been a delight.

“The theatre wanted to share some of its great stories and images with the residents of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“Special mention must be given to Geoff and Linda Tolson OBE and The Grand Heritage Team for helping the theatre put together its first timeline in celebration of 125 Years.

The Grand Theatre celebration supplement will be available in copies of The Gazette on Tuesday July 23.

The theatre was opened on July 23 1894.

To follow Blackpool’s Grand Theatre celebrations on social media follow the hashtags #125BGT #GRAND125

Find out more about Blackpool’s Grand Theatre at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk