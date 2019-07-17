Blackpool doctor swaps his scrubs for cello strings at the Bridgewater Hall

Have your say

A Blackpool doctor is combining the worlds of music and medicine for a special fund-raising concert.

Dr Huw Purssell, who plays the cello in the European Doctors’ Orchestra, will perform in a charity concert at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on Sunday, October 20.

European Doctors' Orchestra

The concert is raising funds for St Ann’s Hospice where Huw was on placement several years ago during studies at medical school.

The orchestra is made up of European medics who voluntarily use what little spare time they have performing charity concerts at different Europe-wide locations twice a year.

Huw, who works as a gastroenterology registrar at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said: “Music is a way of relaxing in any career but certainly with the pressures of the medical profession.

“A lot of doctors want to play in the orchestra but because we’re all so busy we can’t attend every concert.

“We rehearse intensively for three days and then perform on Sundays. I’m really looking forward to the concert in Manchester.

“It is an epic programme in a fantastic hall for an incredible cause.”

Huw, from Heaton Mersey, has played the cello since the age of eight.

Tickets priced £22.50, including booking fee, are available from bridgewater-hall.co.uk

The concert starts at 7.30pm and opens with Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, followed by Brahms’ Song of Destiny and Symphony No. 7 Leningrad by Shostakovich.

The orchestra will be accompanied by the St George’s Singers.

Organisers are looking for sponsors to cover venue hire costs so that all ticket monies go directly to the hospice.

Sponsorship inquiries should be made to Clare Henderson at St Ann’s by calling 0161 498 3631 or emailing chenderson@sah.org.uk