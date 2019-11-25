Blackpool Christmas lights switch on guarantees to be a feast of festive fun here is everything you need to know ahead of the event this Saturday

Have your say

It’s almost time for the most wonderful time of the year and to ensure the resort is Christmas ready Blackpool Bid have organised a night of festive fun for the Christmas lights switch on 2019.

Reality star turned TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt will visit the Fylde coast this weekend to light up the town ready for the season.

And organisers have lined up an action packed programme of entertainment for the big event this Saturday November 30.

A feast of local hot talent will warm up the crowds from 2.30pm with the big switch on just after 5pm.

Acts include Steven Hall; VIVA Christmas Show; DJ Fubar; Liam Halewood as Boy George; Angels Elite Kids; KJ Wood Tyler Larkin; Enya Louise Smytheman; Somewhere; Zoe Unsworth. and of course an appearance of the main man himself Santa Claus.

There will be lots of added fun through the evening with games and prize giveaways.

The free family event will be rounded off with a fantastic fireworks display.

A spokesperson said: “We advise the audience to arrive from 2pm onwards to obtain a good viewing position.”

Visitors can also make the most of free car parking across the town centre car parks.

The event is expected to close around 5.30pm

