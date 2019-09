Homegrown soap star Lucy Fallon could be crowned the next 'Queen of the Jungle' as she's lined up for the newest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Coronation Street actress is rumoured to be in the mix for I'm A Celeb 2019 along with Red Dwarf star Craig Charles, former footballer John Terry, and TV personality Gemma Collins.

Lucy, 23, became the youngest ever act invited to pull the switch on the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations earlier this month.