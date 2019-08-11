Blackpool Air Show headliners cancelled at last minute

Blackpool Air Show's headline act has been cancelled due to 'technical difficulties'.

The Breilting Jet Team, the largest civilian aerobatic display team in Europe, was supposed to fly over Blackpool Promenade this afternoon.

They had been called in to replace the famous Red Arrows, who performed at the show in previous years.

A Visit Blackpool spokesman said: "Sadly the Breitling Jets have had some technical difficulties on route and will no longer be appearing at today’s Blackpool Air Show. There will still be lots to do at the Air Show Village and plenty of displays going ahead."

The last minute announcement follows the cancellation of day one of the Air Show yesterday due to severe weather warnings.