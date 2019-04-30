Big band team bring Sinata tribute to Lowther Pavilion

Widely regarded as the finest big band singer in the UK, Matthew Ford teams up with the current ‘National Brass Band Champions of Great Britain’ Foden’s Band for their Salute to Sinatra and the Swing Legends evening.

Voted Best UK Male Big Band Vocalist, and nominated alongside Jamie Cullum in the inaugural Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Awards, Matthew makes regular appearances with the John Wilson Orchestra, BBC Big Band and performed for five years with the Syd Lawrence Orchestra. Foden’s and Matthew will perform Sinatra hits at Lowther Pavilion on Sunday at 2pm. (01253) 79422