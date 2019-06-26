BBC plans revealed for Monty Python's 50th anniversary

Comedy group Monty Python have announced plans to mark their 50th anniversary with a "BBC takeover" and a world record attempt.

BBC Radio 4 will air new radio specials, executive produced by Michael Palin, which will feature "never-before-released material from the Monty Python sound archives".

The Monty Python team imitate journalist and broadcaster Alan Whicker. Left to right: John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman (1941 - 1989) and Terry Jones

The troupe have also announced a BFI Southbank season and on the anniversary date itself, October 5, the first official Monty Python Guinness World Record attempt for the "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys" - a character in Monty Python's Flying Circus.

The Pythons said: "Python has survived because we live in an increasingly Pythonesque world. Extreme silliness seems more relevant now than it ever was."