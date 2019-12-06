Aerosmith tour 2020: tickets, date and pre-sale details for the Manchester show

Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famers Aerosmith will be celebrating their fiftieth birthday next year, and they’ll be taking the party all over the world.

The 2020 tour will see the four time Grammy winning band playing 14 nights all across Europe, with arena shows in cities like Milan, Paris, London and Budapest.

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford make up the current Aerosmith lineup. Picture:Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitfordwill have recieved rave reviews for their recent Las Vegas residency and will look to carry that momentum into next summer's massive anniversary celebration.

With five decades and over 150 million album sales behind them, the “Bad Boys from Boston”s anniversary tour is sure to be one of the biggest rock events of 2020.

When are the UK dates for the 2020 tour?

The full tour will run from 13 June until 27 July, starting out in Milan with an appearance at the iDays festival and finishing in Mönchengladbach, Germany.

Aerosmith join forces with Post Malone. Picture: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

It will include one show in Manchester, at the Manchester Arena, on Saturday 18 July.

The tour's other UK date will take place in London three days before, with a show at the O2 on Wednesday 15 July.

The full list of shows is as follows:

13 June 2020 Milan, Italy iDays (Festival)

16 June 2020 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

21 June 2020 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting (Festival)

24 June 2020 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena

30 June 2020 Paris, France Accorhotels Arena

03 July 2020 Madrid, Spain Wanda Stadium

06 July 2020 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

09 July 2020 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle

12 July 2020 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena

15 July 2020 London, UK The O2

18 July 2020 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

21 July 2020 Middelfart, Denmark Rock Under Broen Pladsen

24 July 2020 Budapest, Hungary Puskas Stadium

27 July 2020 Mönchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

What songs will they play?

Aerosmith’s extensive back catalogue and long line of hits means that they will be truly spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting their anniversary setlist.

The band have more gold albums than any other American group and are tied with Van Halen for the American band with the most multi-platinum albums. (Billie Eilish probably knows who they are, too)

Suffice to say, all of the classics are likely to feature: Walk This Way, I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing, Dream On and Dude (Looks Like a Lady) are all safe bets.

With a new Aerosmith album supposedly also in the works, it is possible that the show will also feature some brand new material.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 13 December, and can be purchased at Live Nation.

For registered members, Live Nation will also be offering pre-sale tickets the day before, beginning at 9am on Thursday 12 December.

Members of the Aerosmith Fan Club can get in even earlier though, with their pre-sale beginning at 9am on Tuesday 10 December.