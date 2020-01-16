A murder mystery and a comedy for Fylde Coast Players 2020 line-up

Rehearsals are well underway for award winning Fylde Coast Players' spring production.

They are performing the wonderful Agatha Christie drama, The Hollow, a classic murder mystery.

Fylde Coast Players in a previous production

Set in the 1920s this costume play will absorb the audience through a winter’s evening in the company of Agatha Christie at her story telling best. But will the audience guess who the murderer is?

Set over one weekend at The Hollow, there ensues a romantic entanglement when several guests are brought together in the home of Sir Henry and Lady Lucy Angkatell.

There are many suspects by the time one of the guests is shot dead - but who did the deed?

Later in the year, the Players will perform their second production of 2020.

Our Man In Havana is a sparkling comedy based on the novel by Graham Greene and brought to the stage by the team behind 39 Steps.

The Hollow runs from March 25-28 at Lowther Pavilion and Our Man in Heaven July 22-25. Both will be performed at Lowther Pavilion. For tickets log on to http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk and to find out more about Fylde Coast Players http://www.fyldecoastplayers.com