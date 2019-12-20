A festive treat with Freckleton Brass Band's Christmas Concert

Have your say

There’s nothing like the sound of a brass band to ring in the sound of Christmas.

And it wouldn’t be the same in Lytham without Freckleton Brass Band performing their Christmas concert at Lowther Pavilion on Sunday.

Freckleton Brass Band

Under the musical direction of Matt Shaw, supported by Freckleton Youth Band, the musicians will perform a Christmas Concert.

All the festive favourites will be there including popular carols.

Founded in the 1890s, the band is a constant force in the North West and are popular at many events.

During that time they have won many competitions including the 1st Section National Finals held at the Birmingham Symphony Hall

This year saw them rejoin the Champion Section which means they will be competing with the best bands in the country.

Matt Shaw is the band’s Musical Director having started at Freckleton at the beginning of July, 2019.

Tickets for the concert, which are selling fast, are £12.50 and £10.50 and it starts at 7.30pm.http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk