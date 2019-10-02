80s pop queen Cyndi Lauper talks bold career moves and Kinky Boots as award winning musical opens at Opera House in Blackpool

It’s hard to imagine with party anthem Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ Cyndi Lauper had not made a cross-over to the world of musical theatre a little earlier in an illustrious career.

However, the New York native said before now it was a none-starter.

She says: “There’s no book on How to Be Famous for Dummies.

“So you just do what you can. All of a sudden you get to the top of the mountain and everybody around is like, You can’t do that! Don’t do this! You’ll be ruined.’

Theatre was one of them....

Now in her 60s, the 80s punk pop queen has finally made the leap: “I was always being beckoned, Come this way, ’ and I was like, I can’t, because if I do my career is over’.

80s pop queen Cyndi Lauper wrote and composed music for Kinky Boots musical

“I would lose my credibility in pop.

Well, I think I’ve been ruined enough, it doesn’t matter now, I can do whatever the hell I want.’”

The result is Kinky Boots, the musical mega-hit that conquered Broadway and the West End and is now on a UK tour and which stomps in to Blackpool for a 12-night run at the Opera House.

The songs were written by Lauper, and in New York they won her a Tony Award for best original composition.

In 2016 the show went on to win three Olivier Awards - for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical.

Lauper is honoured by the acceptance of the theatre community and acceptance is at the heart of the show, which is loosely inspired by the story of an old family firm of Northampton shoe manufacturers that was about to go under only to discover a new niche in the market: ladies’ footwear worn by men who like to dress up.

“What I was really taken with was that community accepted me, to have these people, that are a literally in my own backyard on Broadway, take you in was what kinda got me.”

Aptly enough, acceptance is the take-home message of Kinky Boots.

“Accepting yourself, you’ll accept others,” says Lauper. “It’s a very important show at this time in the world.”

Kinky Boots the Musical, explores the unlikely friendship between cross-dressing diva Lola and straight-laced factory owner Charlie,

She adds: “It’s a story about a really great friendship and two very very opposite people and there’s a great redemption in the end. I’m a sucker for redemption.”

The product was four years in development with a string of catchy numbers from wig-out dance anthems to heart-stopping ballads, among them “The Most Beautiful Thing in The World, ”, The Sex Is in the

Heel” and “Not My Father’s Son”.

Kinky Boots is on at Blackpool Opera House between 1 - 12 October 2019.

Tickets are available at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/kinky-boots-the-musical