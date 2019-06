Under glorious summer sunshine, the historic Lytham Club Day left the town awash with colour and fun.

There was Morris dancing, a vintage car display, a wide ranging display of entertainment, and, of course, the traditional procession – which was followed by the crowning of new rose queen Aisha Berry, 12, who will represent St Paul’s Church – where she was baptised as a baby.

Rose Queen Aisha Berry.

Lytham Club Day. Members of the Lytham Roundtable.

Erica Collins from the Lions Club with Lenny the Lion.

Children from the Fylde YMCA Acrobatic Gymnastics Club.

Cyclists from The Edward Dee Fund