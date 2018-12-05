Eastenders star Lorna Fitzgerald - Abi Branning - to star in stage show of Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes in Blackpool

EastEnders actress Lorna Fitzgerald will star opposite husband and wife Maxwell Caulfield and Juliet Mills in a stage production of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes in Blackpool.

Based on the 1939 film, the play begins when socialite Iris’s travelling companion suddenly disappears and Iris is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her.

With the help of musician Max, Iris will try to discover what happened to her.

Fitzgerald’s role in the play follows her departure as Abi Branning (inset) in the BBC One soap, and she will be joined by Downton Abbey’s Matt Barber, Coronation Street’s Philip Lowrie, Drop The Dead Donkey star Robert Duncan and Soldier Soldier’s Ben Nealon.

The production will be directed by Roy Marsden, who is best known for playing Commander Adam Dalgliesh in ITV’s PD James.

The adaptation will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on January 9, before a nationwide tour visiting the Grand Theatre in the resort from March 4-9. Tickets start from £3.

Other destinations include Southend, Bath, Clwyd, Guildford, Edinburgh, New Brighton, Richmond, Malvern, Bromley, Chesterfield, Stoke, Inverness and Barnstaple.