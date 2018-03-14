Decade on stage for show-stopper

Lee Mead is celebrating – it’s 10 years since the BBC One Holby City star won the coveted starring role of Joseph in the 2007 stage revival – an event that catapulted him into the public eye.

To mark the anniversary, Lee is embarking on a yearlong tour.

And that includes a date at the Lowther Pavilion on April 28.

Lee has another treat for his fans with the release of a brand new album simply titled ‘Lee Mead – 10 Year Anniversary’.

The album features 11 of Lee’s favourite tracks that he has performed over the years. Included are show tunes Dancing Through Life, from Wicked, Hushabye Mountain from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Close Every Door (Joseph), As Long As You’re Mine – a duet with Rachel Tucker from Wicked, Bring Him Home, from Les Misérables.

In the past 10 years, Lee has managed to successfully combine music with stage and screen with on-screen roles in Holby City and Casualty, stage roles in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Legally Blonde, Wicked, West End Men and of course his iconic starring role in Joseph, along with live music tours and album releases.

Tickets: 01253 794221