Deal is agreed to buy Blackpool cabaret legend

Lancashire brewer Thwaites is to step in to buy Blackpool’s iconic Funny Girls complex.

Bosses at the Blackburn firm confirmed today that they were to make good on their promise of saving the business currently in administration if no credible buyer could be found.

The Queen Street cabaret bar, the Flying Handbag, Flamingos Buzz Bar and the Whippet Inn were being marketed by Sanderson Weatherall, with a price believed to have been around £4m.

The business collapsed in September owing more than £4m, but Thwaites immediately stepped in to keep the doors open.

Now Thwaites director of pubs and brewing, Andrew Buchanan, said: “Thwaites owns lots of iconic buildings, so is a great fit for our business. As a company, we pride ourselves on providing superb hospitality in outstanding properties in great locations and the team at Funny Girls deliver that in abundance.

“We have great faith in the business, in the team there and believe it has a great future ahead.

“We are putting plans together for 2019 - we have already spent over £100,000 in the last few months and we plan to continue that investment in 2019. “The Christmas shows, which run until January 6, are going well and we are already working on the spring show.”

A spokesman for the Joint Administrators KPMG in Manchester said: “The business continues to be traded under licence to Daniel Thwaites plc.

"The sale of the business to Daniel Thwaites has been agreed in principle, but remains subject to contract and ongoing negotiations.”