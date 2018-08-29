DAYS OUT: Wood and fire Wicker Man roller coaster is a flamin' great ride

As if roller coasters aren't thrilling enough, the masterminds behind Alton Towers' newest ride has taken it to the next level by adding... fire.

There’s something about the sound of a wooden roller coaster that adds to the excitement of a theme park.

Wicker Man fuses wood with fire

Add fire into the equation and you've got yourself the £16m Wicker Man at Alton Towers Resort - the UK’s first new wooden coaster to be built in more than 20 years.

Based on the Beornen, a mythical group who have been secretly living in the woods of Alton for centuries, Wicker Man brings together cutting edge special effects with classic wooden coaster technology.

Visitors are thrust into the compelling story from the off when they’re plunged into darkness and told they are the ‘chosen ones’ before climbing aboard the Beornen’s works train and into a labyrinth of twisted track and burning embers.

With a top speed of 44mph, three drops, two tunnels and flames leaping from the striking, six-storey effigy of the Wicker Man, there’s enough fear factor to get your adrenaline pumping.

And as the train hurtles along the track before bursting through the Wicker Man’s chest, the story of sacrifice sends your imagination into overdrive.

For more thrills, there’s a host of other incredible rides such as Oblivion, Nemisis, and Galactica as well as CBeebies Land for younger children.

A one day pass for the Staffordshire theme park costs from £33 when bought on line. See www.altontowers.com for opening times.