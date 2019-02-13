Days Out: Free circus skills and fun exhibitions during the half-term holiday

There’s plenty to keep youngsters entertained during the half term holidays across museums in Liverpool.

If you fancy a day out that’s not too far away, there’s lots to choose from at the city’s national museums.

Play eye spy between 1pm and 4pm on February 22 at the Seized! The Border and Customs Uncovered exhibition at the Merseyside Maritime Museum, Albert Dock.

Visitors will get chance to make their own spy glasses then crack a secret code. Drop-in session so no booking is required.

Discover a much smellier time in Liverpool’s history on February 19 and 21 at the Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head, Liverpool Waterfront, when characters will bring the horrors of Georgian Liverpool to life.

There’s a free circus skills workshop inspired by the Foskett Family Circus at the Lady Lever Art Gallery in Port Sunlight at 1pm on February 19. Spaces are limited so make sure you book a place and collect tickets on the day.

And at the World Museum on William Brown Street, Liverpool, discover which deep sea creatures can create their own light from 11am to 3pm from February 21 to February 24. There’ll also be a chance to get creative by making a paper jelly fish.

For more information visit www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/maritime