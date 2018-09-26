Days Out: Family fun at science festival

Enjoy some festival vibes and see first-hand how fun science can be during Manchester Science Festival.



This year, the festival is taking place throughout the half term holiday, from Thursday, October 18 to Sunday, October 28, across Greater Manchester.

Dubbed ‘part laboratory, part playground’, the Festival invites visitors to explore more than 120 events, ranging from art installations and theatre to comedy, debates and workshops.

This year, families can pedal for their power, experiment with virtual reality and tackle the world’s plastic problem, with dozens of family-friendly science events in venues including The Lowry, the Science and Industry Museum and The Bread Shed.

Manchester Science Festival director Antonio Benitez said: “This year’s Manchester Science Festival programme features an incredible range of events tackling some big issues in really exciting ways – I’m confident there really is something for everyone.”

Manchester Science Festival includes a variety of events where tickets must be booked in advance. Free events must also be booked in advance due to limited capacity. To find out more about Manchester Science Festival and the range of different events, venues and tickets, visit their website at: https://www.manchestersciencefestival.com/