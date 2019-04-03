David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy gives up the good life on Blackpool stage

Joe Spud is twelve-years-old, owns his own sports car, has two crocodiles as pets, and £100,000 a week pocket money - what more could he possibly want?

The story of David Walliams’ best-selling ‘Billionaire Boy’ will come to the Winter Gardens stage next year, with tickets going on sale this week.

The narrative follows young Joe as he puts his privileged lifestyle on hold and attends his local comprehensive school in the hope of finding the one thing money can’t buy - a true friend.

The play will be the third collaboration between Walliams and the Birmingham Stage Company following adaptations of his books ‘Gangsta Granny’ and ‘Awful Auntie’.

He said: “I absolutely loved the BSC’s terrific productions of Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie so I can’t wait to see their brand new production of Billionaire Boy. It promises to be a brilliant show.”

Billionaire Boy will be directed by Neal Foster, an actor and the manager of the BSC.

The play, which is appropriate for children aged five and above, will run at the Opera House from March 11 until March 15 next year.

Tickets from £15.00 can be bought online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.